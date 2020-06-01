Gov. Reynolds says National Guard is "ready to assist" if that time occurs

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the state from Des Moines on Monday regarding the latest with protests throughout the state.

The governor addressed the peaceful protests that took place throughout the state over the weekend as well as the "lawless acts" of others that "hijacked that message and endangered the lives" of Iowans.

The governor also addressed the incidents in Davenport Sunday night into Monday morning that left four others injured from shootings, two of them fatally.

"Today we're here to stand united as Iowans and as Americans," Gov. Reynolds said.

The governor said the state will protect and defend the safety or Iowans, their homes, businesses and the communities.

Hundreds of peaceful protests took place throughout the state over the weekend in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Sioux City, Davenport and more. Governor Reynolds said their messages were "powerful, their voices were heard." But Reynolds said it was the "lawless acts of a few that hijacked that message and endangers the lives" of Iowans that has become a pattern across the United States.

Reynolds then addressed the city of Davenport directly.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the people of Davenport as they experience these horrible tragedies," when addressing the Davenport police officer who was shot early Monday morning.

She said she has spoken with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and has offered the full support of the state.

As for the National Guard, Gov. Reynolds said under her order they stand "ready to assist and support when and if that time occurs."

She also mentioned how impressed she is with the coordination between local, county and state law enforcement officials who have been and who will be responding to these public safety issues.

In regards to President Trump's latest statement regarding governors who aren't doing enough to crackdown on protests, Reynolds said she wasn't on that call.

"I wasn't on that call because I'm focused on what I can do in Iowa," Reynolds said.

You can watch her full press conference below.