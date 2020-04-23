Gov. Reynolds says Test Iowa assessment is crucial in getting back to work

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that more than 121,000 Iowans have logged on to take the Test Iowa assessment in the two days that it's been available.

"That's going to drive some of the metrics that we use to move forward," Reynolds said.

For anyone who doesn't have internet access, Reynolds urged them to reach out to a friend or family member who does. She said the data is important for contact tracing and re-opening businesses Iowa.

"We must get Iowans back to work sooner rather than later," Reynolds said.

For those who take the assessment and are encouraged to get follow-up COVID-19 testing, appointments for this weekend are already full. Despite that, Gov. Reynolds assured Iowans that there would be more testing opportunities opening up soon.

Meantime, there have been six additional deaths in the past 24 hours, along with 176 new COVID-19 cases. There's a total of 3,942 cases now and 96 deaths. Among those deaths, 85% are of the older or elderly population.

Another longterm care facility has been added to the list of outbreaks, now totaling 12. It's Manor Care in Linn County.

Reynolds closed her remarks Thursday with a positive outlook, saying, "The past several weeks have been difficult... but better days are ahead."

"It might be a bit of a new normal for a while but that's okay," Reynolds said. She added that she can't wait to hug her grandchildren. "We're going to get through this together."

Locally, Scott County is reporting 188 total cases and three deaths; Muscatine County is reporting 252 total cases and seven deaths; Louisa County is reporting 251 total cases and two deaths; Des Moines County is reporting 13 total cases; Henry County is reporting 30 total cases and one death; Lee County is reporting three total cases; Jackson County is reporting five total cases; Clinton County is reporting 44 total cases; and Cedar County is reporting 27 total cases.