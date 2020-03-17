Gov. Reynolds signs legislation to fund 'key services' to combat COVID-19

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed legislation to fund what she says are key services to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Every Iowan has a role to play in limiting and mitigating the spread of COVID-19," she said. "These measures will fund core services and also give schools the flexibility to keep their students safe. I appreciate lawmakers working together on legislation that funds key government services and additional emergency measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

The appropriations and emergency measures include:

• Supplemental appropriations for Medicaid ($88.98 million)

• Supplemental appropriations other health programs ($1.8 million)

• Supplemental appropriations for state hygienic lab ($525,000).

• Limits some standing appropriations (non-public school transportation, instructional support, AEA funding).