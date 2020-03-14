Gov. Reynolds to give update on COVID-19 cases in Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference on Saturday evening to provide an update on COVID-19 to the state.

Reynolds is set to hold the update at 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, Reynolds announced that one more Iowan has tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 17. She said she does not plan to close schools at this time.

Reynolds also said that 10 Iowans who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship were coming home Friday. Ten more were set to come home Saturday, she added.

