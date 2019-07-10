Government Bridge and Rock Island Arsenal's Davenport gate closed after train derailment

The Government Bridge and the Rock Island Arsenal's Davenport gate are closed after a train derailed on the bridge Tuesday afternoon.

The Canadian Pacific train partially derailed near Lock and Dam 15 at the Rock Island Arsenal. Arsenal officials say the lock is also closed to barge traffic, since the swing span can't be moved.

According to the Arsenal, railroad officials told them they will have to bring a crane from one of two remote locations to put the train back on the tracks. Railroad officials said the recovery could take up to eight hours.

The rail cars attached to the train were separated and moved to Rock Island. The accident did not cause any leaks of cargo or hazardous materials.