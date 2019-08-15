Government Bridge to be closed Friday to traffic while repairs are made

The Government Bridge will be closed on Friday, August 16. This closure will be due to repairs that will need to be made on the bridge by the Rock Island Arsenal Directorate of Public Works.

The closure will be closed to vehicle traffic during the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The bridge will be open to pedestrians during the work.

Officials say signage and barricades will be put in place during the closure.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling near the area.

Completion is dependent on the weather.