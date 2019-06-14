Government Bridge to be closed Saturday for inspection

Commuters are going to have to find an alternative route to get into Iowa or Illinois on Saturday if they plan on using the Government Bridge.

Officials with the Davenport Public Works posted the announcement to their Facebook page on Thursday.

They said the bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 for an inspection. Officials say this will affect both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Officials say the bridge will reopen earlier if work is finished before 9 p.m.