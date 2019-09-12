Government Bridge to close on Saturday; lane closures on Moline Bridge, viaduct next week

The Government Bridge will be closed to traffic for part of Saturday for washing.

Officials with the Rock Island Arsenal say the bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be intermittent single lane closures on the Moline Bridge and the Rock Island Viaduct from September 16 to September 20. Officials say the two will be washed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. between that time frame.

There will be signs and flaggers to warn and direct traffic.

