ROCK ISLAND, Il (KWQC) - The Government Bridge will be closed to vehicle and rail traffic from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 26th, in order to make repairs to a cracked stringer on the underside of the swing span.
Pedestrian traffic will not be affected.
Government Bridge will be closed on Saturday, January 26th
By KWQC Staff |
Posted: Fri 8:48 AM, Jan 25, 2019
