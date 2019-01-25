Government Bridge will be closed on Saturday, January 26th

ROCK ISLAND, Il (KWQC) - The Government Bridge will be closed to vehicle and rail traffic from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 26th, in order to make repairs to a cracked stringer on the underside of the swing span.
Pedestrian traffic will not be affected.

 