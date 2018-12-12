Government report reveals which drugs are most frequently used in overdose deaths

A new government report reveals which drugs are the most frequently involved in overdose deaths.

Researchers looked at death certificate data from 2011 to 2016.

They found fentanyl, heroin, hydrocodone and methadone were most commonly involved in fatal overdoses.

Deaths involving heroin more than tripled during this time period as did those linked to methamphetamine.

But overdose deaths involving fentanyl had the biggest spike increasing by 113% each year.

The rest of the top 10 drugs involved in overdose deaths include morphine, oxycodone, alprazolam, diazepam, cocaine and methamphetamine.