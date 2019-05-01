Governor Kim Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Clinton County

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Clinton County.

The governor said the proclamation is in response to severe weather, flooding and flash flooding beginning on March 13 and continuing.

Read more from the governor's announcement below.

"The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Clinton County.

Residents in the following counties are eligible to apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program: Adair, Audubon, Appanoose, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Clayton, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Davis, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Howard, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Kossuth, Louisa, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marshall, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, Muscatine, O'Brien, Page, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Scott, Sioux, Tama, Union, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Worth, and Wright.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Residents in seven counties may apply for federal Individual Assistance

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is no longer available to residents in Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby, and Woodbury counties following the issuance of a federal disaster declaration by President Trump.

Citizens in these seven counties should now apply for the federal Individual Assistance Program to avoid duplication of disaster assistance benefits. Individuals and business owners in these counties can apply for federal assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time), seven days a week, until further notice. Residents in these seven counties may still apply for Iowa's Disaster Case Management Program.

Iowa residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.

For more information visit floods2019.iowa.gov or contact 2-1-1."