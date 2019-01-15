Governor Kim Reynolds set to address the state of Iowa Tuesday morning

The first woman ever elected as governor of Iowa will be sworn in later this week but Tuesday morning she is addressing the state.

When Kim Reynolds was elected in November she said the state of Iowa was just getting started growing jobs for the future, cutting taxes and making paychecks even bigger.

She highlighted Iowa’s new tax reform law as a major benefit to the state and the economy. Along with that, she's also promised to work with her competitor Fred Hubbell so that she can also fight for issues that are important to the people he represented.

She said it's important for them to work together to find common ground so she can fight for all Iowans. Aside from that, one of her goals is to push teaching science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or stem in public schools.

Reynolds served as lieutenant governor for Terry Branstad after he was elected as the U.S. ambassador to China last year so this will be first full term in office as an elected governor.

Governor Reynold's speech is set for 10 A.M. and TV6 will be streaming it live for you.

