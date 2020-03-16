Governor Kim Reynolds to discuss latest with COVID-19 Monday afternoon

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to address the state at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. This is in regards to the latest with COVID-19.

On Sunday, Governor Reynolds issued a recommendation for Iowa schools to close for four weeks. Additionally, Governor Reynolds announced four new confirmed cases of COVID-19; bringing the state's total to 22.

Governor Reynolds will hold the press conference Monday at the State Emergency Operations Center. This will be to provide an update on the latest with COVID-19 in the state.

