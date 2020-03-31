Governor Pritzker extends stay at home order in Illinois until end of April

APP USERS: Scroll to the bottom of this article and click on the "view additional content" hyperlink to watch the Facebook live.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday he will sign an executive order on Wednesday that extends the state's disaster proclamation the stay at home order and the suspension of on-sight learning through the end of April.

Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 937 additional cases in the state. The state's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 5,994.

Officials also announced an additional 26 deaths.

- Cook County: 2 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 female 60s, 5 males 70s, 2 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 2 females 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 60s

- McLean County: 1 male 70s

- Morgan County: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 30s

- Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 80

The state's deaths is now at 99 in 54 counties in Illinois.

Earlier on Tuesday, health officials in Rock Island County announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 16.

On Monday, Illinois officials announced over 460 new cases.

