Gov. Reynolds announces assistance for employees, employers affected by COVID-19 related layoffs

Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday said there will be assistance available for workers and employers impacted by layoffs related to COVID-19.

The guidance includes information for employees filing for unemployment insurance claims, as well as information on programs available for employers, according to a release from Iowa Workforce Development.

“Iowa has incredible employers accommodating the needs of Iowans during the disruption caused by COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “The state of Iowa is doing everything we can to ease the process and shorten the time it will take for Iowans to receive unemployment benefits. All of our state agencies continue to work as one team to lessen the impact COVID-19 will have on our economy and our people.”

“Iowa Workforce Development is taking steps to reduce the impact of these claims on employers who have had to temporarily lay off staff due to closures or slowdowns,” Iowa Workforce Development Director BethTownsend.

“IWD encourages all employers to utilize paid leave and telework options for employees before utilizing temporary layoffs. Iowa Workforce Development will continue to monitor the situation, working with our stakeholders and updates will be released on our webpage.”

