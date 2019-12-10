Governor Reynolds releases statement on USMCA deal

Following the USMCA deal, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement on the deal.

“Mexico and Canada are Iowa's top two trading partners and are critical to our economy," Governor Reynolds said. "It’s why I have been calling on Congress to ratify USMCA for over a year. Today’s announcement represents a positive step forward for Iowa's entire economy. USMCA is a strong, balanced, and modern trade agreement that will create opportunities for Iowa families, farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses by expanding markets for our world-class exports."

The governor then said she wants to thank President Trump, Ambassador Lighthizer and the "entire administration for their steadfast leadership on this issue."