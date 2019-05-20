Governor Reynolds tours flood damage in Davenport

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was back in the Quad Cities on Monday, taking a look at flood damage.

She toured businesses in Downtown Davenport Monday morning and learned about the progress being made. After looking at River Drive, she toured the video game business Paradigm, where some flood waters made it in.

Gov. Reynolds says there is still a lot of work to be done, and it's important that everybody knows how to access the resources that are available. However, she said the businesses are all making good progress in the recovery effort.