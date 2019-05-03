Governor Reynolds tours flooded areas

Help for downtown businesses affected by the flood. Iowa governor Kim Reynolds and Congressman Dave Loebsack were in Davenport Friday for a firsthand look at the flooding.

Peaceful, quiet, and well out of its bank the Mississippi River looks calm but look deeper.

“Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,” said Governor Kim Reynolds.

The devastation came as a shock to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds as she spent the day touring the flood damage across Scott County. She not only saw the destruction on the ground but took a boat tour to get a better prescriptive.

“I don't know, there aren't words sometimes. We took a lot of pictures, we were by the bike trail,” said Governor Reynolds. “I mean the amount of water and how it's surrounded. The purpose was to go out there and say thank you to the individuals that are doing the work out there,”

Business owners that were affected shared their thoughts.

“They are actually in there manning that building right now it's like an island,” said a business owner.

The governor also visited the west end of Davenport.

“I know you do your best, but can you do I know it's hard,” said a business owner.

Governor Reynolds says hearing about the damage is not enough and that's why she wanted to see it for herself.

“We should never forget that Davenport even in the midst of disaster is open for business and we are a resilient people. I have seen it over and over again,” said Governor Reynolds. Heart and prayers go out to all the people that have been impacted and we just want to do all that we can to be helpful,”

Now the governor says she knows the flooding is not only affecting one community but also other parts of Iowa and they have not forgotten that. She wants people to know they are doing everything they can.

State and local disaster declarations have been issued and the governor says she is currently working with FEMA and the white house to get federal assistance. She says after touring all the damage she will return to Des Moines to come up with the next plan of action.