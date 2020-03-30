Governor of Illinois expected to brief state on COVID-19 latest

APP USERS: To watch the Facebook live, please scroll down to the "View additional content" hyperlink.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to address the state on Monday at 2:30 p.m. This in regards to the latest with the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

On Sunday, Illinois officials announced 1,105 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths.

TV6 will be airing the press conference on Cozi 6.3 and will hold the Facebook live, in the event the governor's page holds one, on this page.