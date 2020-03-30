Illinois announces 461 new cases; bringing state total to 5,057 cases of COVID-19

APP USERS: To watch the Facebook live, please scroll down to the "View additional content" hyperlink.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois has climbed to 5,057. Illinois officials announced 461 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

On Sunday, Illinois officials announced 1,105 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths.

On Monday, they reported seven new deaths, including the death of an incarcerated man from Stateville Correction Center.

- Cook County: male 50's, male 60's, female 60's, female 70's

- DuPage County: male 60's

- Kendal County: female 60's

- Will County: male 50's, male 60's

Officials announced that 12 men who were incarcerated at Stateville are now hospitalized, including several who are in need of ventilators. There are 77 more who are showing symptoms who have been isolated at the facility. Eleven of the staff members are also being isolated.

"The Illinois Department of Corrections is taking a number of steps to control the spread of COVID-19 in its correctional centers," officials announced in a release on Monday. "Staff who work with individuals in isolation and quarantine, as well as in the health center, are wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) and all staff are wearing some PPE. Staff are also having their temperature checked daily as they enter the facility. Correctional centers with a confirmed case are placed on lockdown, which means there is no movement around the facility except for medical care. Incarcerated individuals who show symptoms are being tested."

Clark, Crawford, Marion, Randolph and Saline counties are now reporting cases.

The state total is now at 5,057 with 73 deaths in 52 counties. The ages range from less than 1-years-old to 99.