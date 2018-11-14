The Tangled Wood opens in the Quad Cities

UPDATE 1/16/19: The Tangled Wood has opened for business in the Quad Cities.

The Tangled Wood is located at 3610 Tanglewood Road in Bettendorf.

ORIGINAL: Officials with Governor's Pub & Grill took to Facebook Tuesday to announce they will be opening its Bettendorf location "in late 2018". The pub & grill will also be changing their name.

"After a great deal of thought, as part of our evolution, we are excited to announce that we will also be changing the name of the restaurant from "Governor's" to "The Tangled Wood"," officials announced in a Facebook post.

