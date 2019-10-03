Graffiti on buildings throughout Rock Island causes thousands of dollars worth of damage

The city of Rock Island has received 30 reports of graffiti damage within the city. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities says this has caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The suspect or suspects have spray-painted the word "orbit" on several buildings.

The Rock Island Police Department believes there have been similar graffiti in Davenport as well.

If you know who is doing this costly damage, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or use the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

