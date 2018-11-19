Grain bin considered "total loss" following weekend fire in Dubuque County

A grain bin and its contents are considered a total loss after a weekend fire in Dubuque County. Officials were called to the fire on Saturday at 10:16 p.m.

Officials say they were called tot he 21000 block of Flannagan Road, the Mark Klein residence, for a grain bin on fire. Officials say the cost of the damage is approximately $50,000.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and the Holy Cross Fire/Ambulance responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious.