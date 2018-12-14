Grand opening of Hyatt property at The Bend in East Moline

The Hyatt property in East Moline says there's a river view in every room. And Quad city residents say they hope this new property will bring more visitors to East Moline. The facility includes 233 rooms and offers both short-term and extended stay rooms.

Residents from across the Quad Cities came to celebrate the opening

Ray Stoddard, General Manager of the Hyatt House Place at the Bend says "the community has turned out, we had the Mayor here earlier giving speeches, we had a number of principals of the project, Russel construction who were the builders of the property were here to give speeches, so we got all the speeches out of the way we cut a ribbon and opened it up for people to enjoy."

East Moline Resident Bernie Sommer says he was impressed by the opening event. The ninth floor bar room features a river view, drinks, and small plates.

One of the starts of the night was a bald eagle named Liberty. He traveled from a bird sanctuary in St Louis to help welcome visitors at the Hyatt property. But it's not unlikely to see bald eagles flying around the hotel immersed in their natural habitat.

"Right along this river that is going through East Moline, is one of the migration paths that eagles will take whenever they're going back and forth along their travels," C.J. White, a Naturalist at World Bird Sanctuary, told TV- 6 news.

Management says they believe the vast majority of their weekday residents will be corporate clients but that the facility can also serve as a place for weddings.

"There's going to be an event center right across the parking lot from where we are, and you can have your wedding reception there with the backdrop of the river so it's a one-stop shop," says General Manager Ray Stoddard.

Quad City residents say they're excited to see the launch of this highly anticipated project.

Jim Keeven is a Moline Resident and says he often passed the property as it was being built during his bike rides along the river.

"I've watched the construction for the last year, and I think it's a tremendous asset to East Moline and just to the area on this side of the river," Keeven told TV-6 news.

Bernie Sommer and his wife Vicki live in East Moline. They both say they're excited about the potential economic growth the property could bring to the area.

"It's finally a new source of tax for the city," says Bernie.

"I read about it in the paper some time ago and I thought 'oh this is great.' We haven't had much economic development in East Moline for some time so I wanted to be here and check it out." Vicki says she's noticed development in Moline and Silvis and feels that the Bend brings a social spot to the East Moline neighborhoods.