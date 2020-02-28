Grandfather, Navy vet among 5 victims of Wisconsin shooting

The five men who were killed by a co-worker at a Milwaukee brewery include an electrician, a Navy veteran, a father of two small children, a fisherman and a grandfather.

Authorities say the five men were killed Wednesday at Molson Coors Brewing Co. by a co-worker who then turned the gun on himself.

Molson Coors chief executive officer Gavin Hattersley says employees are grieving for the five who were lost, saying they were part of the fabric of the company and they will be missed.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

