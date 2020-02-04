Grandpa and grandson die after early morning fire in Chicago area

Two people are dead after an apartment building fire in Chicago early Tuesday morning.

Two people are dead after an apartment building fire in Chicago early Tuesday morning. According to officials, the victims were a grandfather and his 5-year-old grandson. (NBC)

The massive blaze started at the property around 1 a.m. and spread quickly.

Fire officials said high winds helped fan the flames.

"The back of the building was fully involved or the back porch," Cicero Fire Chief Dominick Buscemi said. "Fire on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floor windows, coming out of the rear of the building. The whole basement was consumed with fire at that time also."

A firefighter was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.