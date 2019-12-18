Granite City Food & Brewery files for bankruptcy

Granite City Food & Brewery announced Tuesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Granite City has a location in Davenport on Utica Ridge Road.

The move comes in an attempt to reorganize, according to a press release.

"The Granite City Board of Directors and management team have thoroughly assessed our strategic options and financial situation and unanimously agree that this structured sale process represents the best possible solution for the company," said Richard H. Lynch, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Granite City. "We believe pursuing this path will provide value to our creditors, enable one or more future restauranteurs to operate our locations, and preserve hundreds of jobs," continued Mr. Lynch.

Granite City opened its first restaurant in 1999 and there are currently 25 Granite City restaurants in 13 states.

There is no word yet on whether any locations will be closing.