Grass spiders booming across QCA

You may have noticed lawns in the Quad City Area recently adorned with white puffy webs stitched into tufts of grass, shrubs, or along the bottoms of fences.

The creations, which can resemble white cotton candy and are most visible after a rain, are the work of the grass spider.

The arachnid with eight eyes typically flourishes in late summer but seems to be doing especially well these days.

“Their population has increased all summer, so they are very abundant now,” said Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources Ecologist John Pearson.

Some QCA homeowners report spotting a dozen or more webs on their lawns, but it is not known if numbers are unusually high this year.

“No one really tracks this population quantitatively,” Pearson said.

The webs are not particularly sticky but serve as a vibrating notification system to alert the spider when a potential meal is wandering by.

The grass spider, a fast runner, will then quickly grab its prey and drag it into its lair.

They sometimes wander into homes, but Pearson said they generally do not pose a threat to homeowners.