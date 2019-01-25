Grassley and Bustos say they're grateful that government is re-opening

Most state representatives seem to agree that they're grateful with the end of the government shutdown. In Iowa and Illinois state representatives on both sides of the aisle say - now it's time for the hard part.

US Senator Chuck Grassley praised U.S. President Trump for demonstrating his willingness to be flexible and negotiate.

The Iowa senator released a statement saying that it's congresses' responsibility to reach a compromise that "funds the government and addresses key humanitarian and immigration challenges." He then went on to say it's time minority leader Schumer and speaker Pelosi end their blockade. And that saying no to every compromise proposal without offering a counterproposal that can be agreed on by all sides "isn't leadership."

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos was in the area today so we spoke to her as she met with constituents in Silvis. she says now it's time to pay federal workers, open every avenue of the government and talk solutions with both sides of the aisle when it comes to immigration.

"This has to be a multipronged approach. you have to use technology. the ports of entry where the vast majority of drugs and illegal activity pass through that we shore that up. that we fill the thousands of openings that we have of people that work on the border and that we have some kind of physical barrier but that's just one component of it. So all of that together think we will lead to - that will lead to border security, better border security and then there's a phase two of that which we still have to look at comprehensive immigration reform," she told KWQC.

Normal government operations at a series of federal agencies are to remain open till February fifteenth. Grassley says the final package should end government shutdowns once and for all. Bustos says she's hoping there isn't another government shutdown again.