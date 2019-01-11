Gray Chairman, CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. to ring closing bell at New York Stock Exchange

Hilton Howell, Jr., Chairman & CEO of Gray Television, will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday at 4 p.m. ET to commemorate the company’s recent acquisition of Raycom Media.

“We are honored to have this opportunity to ring the Closing Bell,” Howell said. “Gray moved to the NYSE in 1995 as a small, regional broadcaster. On the heels of our recent acquisition of Raycom, Gray is now the third largest owner of network affiliated local television stations in the country. In fact, Gray now owns the first or second highest rated television station in 85 of our 91 which include local communities from Alaska and Hawaii to Maine and Florida.”

Pat LaPlatney, former Raycom CEO who is now Gray Television’s president and co-chief executive officer, also will ring the bell along with Howell.

Other members of Gray’s executive management team will be on the podium during the closing bell, including Sandy Breland, senior vice president of local media; Rick Burns, vice president of corporate relations; Jay Cowart, vice president and chief accounting officer; Rob Folliard, vice president of government relations and distribution; Jan Goldstein, vice president of human resources; Kevin Latek, chief legal and development officer; Vance Luke, vice president and controller, Paul McTear, former CEO of Raycom and Gray board member; Becky Meyer, senior vice president of national sales; Becky Sheffield, vice president and controller; and Ellenann Yelverton, vice president and Deputy General Counsel.

