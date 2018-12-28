Great River Brewery brings in Resilience IPA to support victims of California wildfire

There's a special beer tapping at Great River Brewery in Davenport Friday and your purchase benefits much more than the business itself. Every dollar made from the new Resilience Butte County Proud IPA will be sent back to California to help victims of the Camp Fire.

When the Camp Fire started in California last month, it quickly became the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in history. Those with Sierra Nevada Brewing Company were so close to the impacts, they decided to get involved. This is when they came up with the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA. They will be donating 100% of the proceeds to the Camp Fire Relief Fund, which is aimed at long-term community rebuilding support. Their supplier's donated ingredients and over 1400 brewers across the U.S. donated their time and labor cost, agreeing to donate every dollar received. One of them, right here in our own neighborhood.

Scott Lehnart, the Brew Master at Great River, reveals this beer is a great West Coast IPA, with some pretty aggressive hopping. “It was something that we heard about, a campaign. It's a small world. I mean you talk to somebody and they know somebody out there, potentially even someone who was affected by it. “

They brewed about 10 barrels of it- so they don't know exactly how long it will last and they say they are just as excited to try it tonight as everyone else is.

We still have a few more days left before the New Year, so just enough time to get out and enjoy yourself, while also helping others.

