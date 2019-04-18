Great Weather For Easter Weekend!

We will be dealing with cooler than normal temperatures today, but Easter weekend looks fantastic! Sunshine will return for Good Friday and continue for both Saturday and Sunday. Temps will gradually warm as well. We will be in the 60s both Friday and Saturday and the 70s by Easter Sunday. You will likely need jacket to any morning services, but each afternoon will be warm enough you won't need them. This means if you outdoor hunts planned or outdoor plans in general, the weather will cooperate for you this weekend.