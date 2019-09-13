Mother Nature will cooperate for football games tonight and this weekend. Temps will be around 70° at kick off tonight with west winds rapidly diminishing.
If you're heading to the Cy-Hawk game or College Gameday,early morning temps will be in the 50s in Ames. As of this morning the cheapest ticket is going for $250 on StubHub.
Great Weather For Football This Weekend
By Kevin phelps |
Posted: Fri 3:36 AM, Sep 13, 2019 |
Updated: Fri 3:36 AM, Sep 13, 2019
Mother Nature will cooperate for football games tonight and this weekend. Temps will be around 70° at kick off tonight with west winds rapidly diminishing.