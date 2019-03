A great blue heron has been released in Scott County after being found in December. Officials with the Scott County, Iowa Conservation said the great blue heron was found very cold and underweight.

"Lyndsi (Frahm), a Master Rehabilitator for the G.M. Solberg Wildlife Rescue, rehabilitated the Heron over the past few months," the Facebook post read.

You can see video of the release at the link below.