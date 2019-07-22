Greatest Grains closing Wednesday

An end of an era-- Davenport health food store Greatest Grains has announced they will close this Wednesday.

The health food store has been around since the 1970s, serving healthy options that customers say you can’t find at other places.

“It’s nice to come to a store here where I can trust the things are really as they say,” said Amber Bordolo, a customer.

The shelves that were once fully-stocked are now empty as the store continues discounting many items.

“It's really generational to a lot of folks. Both because of the unique product that it offers. Also because the owners took a large and take a large part in maintaining the community,” said Scott Tunnicliff, Hilltop Campus Village Director.

The sun peeking in and being a reminder. That even if one door closes, another will open with owners starting a business once ahead of its time - now saying it's time to retire.

“To see a local business close is definitely a sad thing,” said Bordolo.

“They've been leaders for those 40 years and to say that there's no void would be incorrect,” said Tunnicliff.

There is no word on what business will take over for the store located at the Hilltop Campus Village.