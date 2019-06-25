Greatest Grains to close after 40 years of service to the Quad Cities area

After 40 years of service to the Quad Cities community, Greatest Grains has announced they will be closing.

"We started as a young couple with a dream to provide healthy alternatives and it turned into a staple for generations to come," business owners said in a statement. "Greatest Grains has been a forerunner in healthy food and natural products."

Starting on July 1, there will be discounted items throughout the store. The official close date has not been announced at this time.

"We hope that you will take advantage of our closing discounts," the statement read. "Beginning July 1, everything will be 25% off along with various gift giveaways to t hank our loyal friends and customers."