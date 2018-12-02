Green Bay Packers fire head coach Mike McCarthy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have fired head coach Mike McCarthy after 13 seasons.

Joe Philbin was named interim head coach.

“The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said. “Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field. We want to thank Mike, his wife, Jessica, and the rest of the McCarthy family for all that they have done for the Packers and the Green Bay and Wisconsin communities. We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.”

The decision came after the Packers lost at Lambeau Field to the Arizona Cardinals--a 2-9 team going into the game. Speculation had been rampant, but the decision came as a surprise to many who thought McCarthy would finish out the season.