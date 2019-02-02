Grieving family of Milan mobile house fire speaks

Stephanie and Zachary Kemp say they were both reunited with their sister Brittney in their adult life.

"Zach just met her a year ago," Stephanie told KWQC.

"She was a loving sister," Zachary added.

Fighting back tears, Stephanie says she's grateful for the year her brother was able to share with their late sister.

"We've got to cherish a years time of him knowing her. I've known her for ten years. We met when I was twenty," says Stephanie.

The siblings say they learned of the tragedy via phone.

"My sister's mother contacted our job. And our older brother who was there being a cook called us with the news that we had lost our sister, nephew and her grandmother," says Stephanie.

The pain of losing all three still very raw. "We just spoke yesterday," Stephanie says through tears.

"I just don't know why there wasn't a warning for her to walk five feet in front of her and get out," she told KWQC.

Stephanie and Zachary say they're taking it one day at a time. And choosing to focus on "all the good stuff, none of the bad. And always remember that God is good, no matter what."