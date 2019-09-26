Groundbreaking ceremony held for new senior living center for the Quad Cities

There was a groundbreaking Thursday for a new kind kind of senior living center for the Quad Cities.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new senior living center in Bettendorf. (KWQC)

WellSpire is a partnership between WesleyLife and Genesis Health Systems. It's building the Summit of Bettendorf, and the ground breaking celebration happened Thursday morning.

Officials say the facility will offer a focus on health and well-being and will encourage seniors to live their best lives.

"I think those living here are going to be extremely proud of this facility. It's so unique, it's going to have so many amenities, it's going to be so nice. This is really gonna be a gem for the Quad Cities and senior services. This is the first of it's kind, but this won't be the only one."

The Summit of Bettendorf will open in early 2021 just southwest of the roundabout on 53rd and Middle Road.

Once it's done with this project, WellSpire is planning on working on another senior project in Dewitt.