Groundhog day - From Punxsutawney to the QC!

Well, because of clouds and fog Saturday night in Punxsutawney, PA lingering into Sunday morning, the most famous groundhog on the planet might NOT see his shadow, indicating and early spring. Here in the Quad Cities, we MIGHT see our shadows Sunday morning as we could finally be coming out of the cloud cover that's plagued us for days! If Phil is right, the Climate Prediction Center says he might be onto something as for February in the QC we're looking at temperatures that won't be colder than they should be and the chance for less snow. In terms of science, there isn't much in favor of Phil. But, if you can really stretch your weather imagination, think about this. If the cold sun is out in February, that might indicate being locked into a pattern of strong Canadian high pressure that likes to keep things cold,,, VERY cold, especially if there is snow on the ground. But, clouds indicate a change in the weather. So, no shadow might be an indication of the clouds that signal a change coming, a transition to the milder weather of spring trying to take hold. I know, it's a stretch. Maybe we'll have to chat with Phil!