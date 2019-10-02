Group hoping to combat crime in Burlington, Iowa

A nationally acclaimed group is trying to combat crime in Burlington, Iowa.

A nationally acclaimed group is trying to combat crime in Burlington, Iowa.The Cure Violence program met Tuesday night in a city that has seen nearly a dozen shootings in recent months. (KWQC)

The program actually uses the same methods associated with disease control.

They identify and treat the highest risk individuals and try to change what is considered normal.

A 3-year study in 2008 found the program successfully reduced the number of shootings and killings up to 73 percent.