Group of area agencies will determine where money raised for flood victims will go

Agencies across the area are coming together to determine the best way to use the money raised for flood victims. Those agencies are working together with the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

The foundation started working with area organizations and subcommittees were formed after the temporary Hesco barriers put up by the City of Davenport broke.

Thursday afternoon, the long term recovery committee made up of faith-based groups, nonprofits, and organizations met to determine where to distribute all the flood donations.

As of right now, the foundation says the money raised with the help of the community will go to area organizations working with people impacted by the flooding and those organizations will determine how that money will be used.

“Those organizations are working closely with people, they know what the needs are. They know where government and other resources aren't meeting people's needs. Those are the places that the community's dollars which have been so generously given will be granted to. To meet needs that we otherwise wouldn't get to take care of,” said Kelly Thompson, Quad Cities Community Foundation.

The foundation also discussed a grant they would allow individuals to apply for to get financial assistance through the community action agencies.

The end goal of the foundation is to help people recover better than before. For more information visit QC COAD Facebook page.

