Group traveling around Illinois, educating public on government pensions

How much does an Illinois pension cost you? A group is traveling around the state, educating the public on government pensions and how they affect their counties.

According to Taxpayers United of America, some government and school employees in the county receive large pension payouts.

The group cites a Black Hawk College retiree as one example who retired at 52 and receives $133,000 a year. That could add up to more than $7 million by age 85.

The group wants Illinois governments to offer 401k style savings plans and raise the state retirement age to 65.