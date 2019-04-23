Grow with google event in Davenport

Google is traveling across Iowa and it hosted a free one-day workshop at Davenport public library geared towards small businesses, job seekers and anyone wanting to improve their tech skills. It is part of a statewide initiative - called "Grow with Google."

The tech company also plans to give away $1 million -to iowa groups who have "big bold ideas as part of Google's Impact Challenge Iowa.

"This is an opportunity for any non-profit in Iowa to share their bold ideas for creating economic opportunity," says Erica Swanson, Google's head of community engagement. "We're asking Iowa non-profits to submit their ideas before May 17th. And then we have a panel of Iowa judges who are going to review the submissions and we're going to choose five non-profits and directly invest in their bold ideas. And then we're going to ask the public to choose their favorite, as a public choice winner who will receive additional funds," says Swanson.

Google says they have a data center in Iowa so any many ways both the Impact Challenge and workshops feel like google is coming home.