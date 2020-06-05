GruBeez, Premier Pawn burglarized; police in Davenport investigating

Police in Davenport are investigating burglaries that took place this week at two businesses.

Police in Davenport are investigating burglaries that took place this week at two businesses. Police tell TV6 they have two active burglary investigations; one at GruBeez and one at Premier Pawn. (KWQC)

GruBeez, located on North Pine Street, reported a burglary had taken place on Wednesday just after 10 a.m.

Premier Pawn, located on Brady Street, reported a burglary to the police department on May 31 just before 11 p.m.

Detectives are following up on both incidents.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.