Gun found on Adams Elementary School property

The Davenport School District said police are investigating after a gun was found Friday morning on school property.

According to Dawn Saul, DCSD Communications, CitiBus dropped off a rider on the northwest side of Adams Elementary School. As the rider exited the bus, they informed the bus driver that a gun was lying on the grass boulevard.

Saul said the bus driver called Davenport Police and Adams Elementary School. A security employee went out immediately to secure the scene until police arrived to take possession of the gun.

Parents of students at Adams Elementary and Williams Intermediate have been notified.

Saul went on to say, "school administrators and security professionals will continue to focus on the safety of our students."