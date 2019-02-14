Gun reported inside car at Central High School, Davenport police investigating

Police in Davenport are investigating after someone reported seeing a gun inside a car at Central High School.

Dawn Saul, with Davenport Schools, said before school began on Thursday, Feb. 14, a report came in that a car was parked without a parking tag. It was then reported that a gun was spotted in the car.

School officials say security personnel and administration immediately went to the car and then the police department was notified. Police arrived within minutes of the call.

"As the car was under constant supervision and no person approached, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to the building," Saul said.

The incident has been turned over to the Davenport Police Department.

Saul says parents were notified, and that security personnel, administration and staff were "vigilant and acted promptly."

This is now the third incident this month where a gun was spotted, or found on Davenport Community Schools property.

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, police were called to West High School after a student was seen leaving school grounds with a gun in his possession, according to officials.

On Friday, Feb. 8, officials with Davenport schools said police were investigating after a gun was found at Adams Elementary.