Gunshot victim released from hospital after incident in Louisa County

Two people have been released from a hospital in Louisa County after an incident on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Officials say shortly after 3:15 a.m., the Louisa County Sheriff's Office received a call of a disturbance near 172nd Street and 93rd Avenue, rural Muscatine, Louisa County.

Officials were told that there were multiple men outside of a residence with weapons, causing officers to respond. Police say two people were taken to the hospital, one with a gunshot wound. Police say the person with a gunshot wound was treated and released from the hospital. Officials have not specified if it was self-inflicted.

The other person, it does not specify why they were taken to the hospital, was treated and released as well.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act of violence. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 319-523-4371.