Gusty NW Winds This Morning

Strong NW winds will gust close to 30 mph this morning in the QCA. This could lead to a few tipped over trash cans and wind chills in the teens. This will also bring in below normal temps this afternoon and set the stage for arctic air to move in for the next 48 hours. Highs will generally be in the 20s where no snow is on the ground Wednesday and Thursday and only the teens to the north where snow is on the ground. We will all bottom out in the single digits, either side of zero, on Thursday morning.